(Video) Emotional Robbo slams Liverpool: ‘We can’t rely on the past. Last season is done. The season before, done’

Andy Robertson gave an excellent interview following last night’s defeat to Chelsea which resonated with us.

He explained how the team is feeling sorry for itself as soon as we go 1-0 down, which has undeniably happened recently – especially against Everton and now Chelsea.

It was actually quite sad to watch last night. There are no fans to drive them on – no nothing. It feels so lifeless.

Judging by this interview, it’s just as bad for the players – but they don’t have time to rest on their laurels because it’s Fulham on Sunday.

There was a Paddy Power advert earlier this season which joked about Fulham heading to Anfield as a pointless trip. How times change, eh?

🗣 "Last season is done, the season before is done. This is a new season. We're dropping further and it's not good enough." Andy Robertson gives an honest post-match interview after Liverpool's 5th straight loss at Anfield pic.twitter.com/dyESCgf787 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2021