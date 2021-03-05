(Video) ‘I am going mad…’ Carra echoes Liverpool fan feeling in post-match analysis

Jamie Redknapp told the Sky Sports studio last night that people would assume you were mad if you said the Liverpool team of last season would rack up five home Premier League defeats on the trot…

And Jamie Carragher told him that he was indeed going mad, which is exactly how the lot of us feel.

Last night was so miserable, so drab, it begged the question why we even look forward to football games at the moment.

The lack of fans is an emotional drain on the players and Liverpool have completely lost confidence in their ability to equalise once they go 1-0 down.

What do we need to do to change it? Answers on a postcard, please!

Jamie 🗣 "Last year if you said they'd go through this period, you'd of gone mad." @Carra23 🗣 "I am going mad!" 🤣 Jamie Redknapp still can't believe what we are seeing from Liverpool this season pic.twitter.com/256OJl9VzF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2021