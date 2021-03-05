(Video) ‘I am going mad…’ Carra echoes Liverpool fan feeling in post-match analysis

Posted by
(Video) ‘I am going mad…’ Carra echoes Liverpool fan feeling in post-match analysis

Jamie Redknapp told the Sky Sports studio last night that people would assume you were mad if you said the Liverpool team of last season would rack up five home Premier League defeats on the trot…

And Jamie Carragher told him that he was indeed going mad, which is exactly how the lot of us feel.

Last night was so miserable, so drab, it begged the question why we even look forward to football games at the moment.

The lack of fans is an emotional drain on the players and Liverpool have completely lost confidence in their ability to equalise once they go 1-0 down.

What do we need to do to change it? Answers on a postcard, please!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top