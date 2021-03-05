(Video) Klopp issues rallying call to LFC squad after Chelsea defeat: “You need to fight”

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players to fight harder in decisive moments after his side succumbed to a fifth defeat at Anfield in a row last night.

The Reds looked devoid of any answers in the final third, with their opponents, by contrast, looking the far more incisive team.

Injuries and the lack of fans have no doubt played a part in shaping the miserable nature of our title defence, with Klopp’s men seeming to lack that vital spark that set them on their way to a much-deserved first title win in 30 years last term.

We’d have to agree that our generally faultless mentality didn’t seem up to scratch against Thomas Tuchel’s side, though it’s hard to separate our performances away from our rather unique circumstances this season.

While it’s difficult to picture it precisely at the moment, Liverpool will come good again eventually.

🗣️ "These games are decided in moments, and to get these moments back you need to fight." Jurgen Klopp has issued a rallying message to #LFC's players 💪 pic.twitter.com/OUKCQMJSda — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 4, 2021