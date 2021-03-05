(Video) Klopp refuses to accept dip in form was inevitable; points to ‘strange’ season for injuries

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool’s current circumstances are unique, pointing to the injuries suffered as an explanation for the drop-off in performances compared to the prior season.

The Reds find themselves outside of the top four places and in genuine risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League next term.

Injuries in combination with the lack of fans have played a major part in the side’s poor title defence.

Given how many clubs would have struggled to come to terms with the loss of Virgil van Dijk alone, it’s understandable how the loss of our starting centre-back duo – not to mention the numerous injuries that followed – have impacted our season.

There’s no question in our minds that a full-strength Liverpool side would have offered a far different challenge compared to the team in its current form.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"Our situation is different. I think we all agree it's a really strange one injury-wise." Klopp addresses a question over the supposed 'inevitability' of #LFC's dip 📉 pic.twitter.com/H5BiqOnKTf — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2021