‘Hopefully Liverpool’ – Peterborough owner hopes prolific £30m ex-star forward ends up at Anfield

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has expressed his hope that Ivan Toney joins up with Jurgen Klopp next season.

The Liverpool fan tweeted that he expects The Posh’s former centre-forward to be sold by his current club, Brentford, should the Championship side fail to earn promotion to the top tier of English football.

The 25-goal man has registered 34 goal contributions to set the second division alight this term and is the leading scorer by a margin of six goals.

It’s a remarkable effort, considering that the Englishman only made the jump up last year, after collecting 24 goals in League One with Peterborough in the 2019/20 season.

READ MORE: Former referee claims VAR isn’t ruining football; says officials are in a ‘transition period’

Valued at around £30m, according to a report from football.london, the prolific goalscorer would theoretically be attainable for Liverpool should we wish to bolster the forward line without having to dig deep into the club’s coffers.

Other targets have been touted as potential options, not least of all Leeds United’s Raphinha, though one might reasonably expect that Marcelo Bielsa will not part with the talented Brazilian for a pittance, considering the remaining length of his contract.

Toney could be a suitable cheaper option, should the recruitment team decide that the 24-year-old is ready for another leap.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!