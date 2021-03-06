“I feel like I could be like a winter transfer” – Jota vows to help make a difference with LFC in desperate need of a spark

Diogo Jota told the club’s official website that he felt he could be akin to a January transfer in helping to change Liverpool’s fortunes for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old had been out of action since December, having suffered a freak injury in the dead rubber Champions League tie with Midtjylland.

“I feel like I could be like a winter transfer,” the former Wolves man told liverpoolfc.com. “So that’s what I hope so they can rely on me and think I can help them in the future.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men in danger of missing out on a top four spot, the return of the Portuguese to the squad against Chelsea will have provided a flash of hope.

Replacing Curtis Jones in the second-half of the Reds’ 1-0 defeat on Thursday, the Portuguese’s 30-minute cameo may encourage the German to hand the forward a first start since the dour stalemate at Midtjylland.

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard joins Rangers players’ celebrations in dressing room as club nears first title in decade

With the front-three struggling for goals, Jota is arguably exactly what the side needs to turn around our poor home form.

Facing Fulham tomorrow, we have to put an end to the winless run at Anfield and perhaps our No.20 could be the key to doing just that.