Klopp dismisses concerns over losing players if LFC fail to make top four: ‘That will not happen’

Jurgen Klopp told reporters that he was not worrying about losing key stars should his Liverpool side fail to make the top four places this term, as reported by BBC Sport.

Affected by injuries, the Reds’ title defence is in tatters, with the club now loitering around the mid-table following a disastrous run of five straight home defeats – a first in the club’s entire history.

“I know we have loyalty from the players,” the German said. “It isn’t a situation where a player in the squad says, ‘we are not in the Champions League so I have to leave’. That will not happen. I know them well enough to know that.”

Without being involved in the elite tier of European football, there are concerns over the quality of player the side could bring in.

With Gini Wijnaldum looking likely to seek pastures new in the summer when his contract expires – not to mention the need for a new forward and centre-half – Liverpool could struggle to fill key gaps in the squad come the season end.

Should we still possess our world-class talent next term, the likelihood is that Klopp will still have a strong enough side to bring back Champions League football to Anfield on the next try.

It’s hard to buy the doom and gloom predictions claiming that it would be potentially set us back by five or more years, and ultimately this is a side that has been constrained by an unprecedented amount of injuries.