Owners’ stance on Klopp’s LFC future revealed in German’s pre-Fulham presser

In his pre-match presser, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he continues to have the support of the Liverpool owners despite the club’s poor run of results of late, as reported by the Mirror.

Hanging in 7th place, four points from the top four, the Reds are at risk of failing to secure elite European football for the next term.

“The situation in the club is pretty clear as well,” the former Bundesliga coach said. “The owners want me to sort the situation and I want to sort the situation with the players. That is the plan.”

Having won both the Champions League and the Premier League in the last three seasons, the idea that FSG would wish to part ways with the German is sheer lunacy in its purest form.

While we don’t deny that the owners have played a significant role in shaping the side back into a major European player once more, it’s Klopp who has facilitated this remarkable transformation in a short space of time.

Even should we finish around the mid-table, the 53-year-old should have the backing of all within and around the club, particularly in light of the unprecedented circumstances that have derailed our season.

Liverpool, as we know it today, is the manifestation of the coach’s will, and he has more than earned the opportunity to see us through this alleged crisis.