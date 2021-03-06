Potential LFC target Kylian Mbappe expected to demand £500,000-per-week contract – report

Kylian Mbappe is likely to demand a monster contract, should he depart PSG in the summer, in the region of £500,000, as reported by Eurosport.

With the Frenchman’s future in doubt, as contract talks between the player and club have yet to reach a definitive conclusion, elite sides across Europe are circling in anticipation.

A footballer of the World Cup-winner’s calibre would certainly be one the recruitment team at Anfield will be more than aware of.

However, given the 22-year-old’s ludicrously high stock, Liverpool look unlikely to have the funds necessary to not only cover an exorbitant transfer fee but also supply the forward’s wage demands.

It’s been accepted that such a major transfer for one of Europe’s elite stars would only occur in the event of us parting ways with one of our illustrious front-three, a decision Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly refuse to sanction without the player wanting to leave.

There’s nothing more we’d love to see this summer than the Reds announce a big marquee signing to further alter the balance of power on the Continent.

Nonetheless, even should Champions League football be secured for the next season, the impact of COVID-19 will likely reduce the club’s plans to searching for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum and bringing in a new centre-half.