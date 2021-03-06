Speculation rife over Mo Salah’s Liverpool future with La Liga giants still keen – report

Reports have suggested that Mo Salah is eyeing up pastures new with a move to La Liga looking the most likely option for the Egyptian, according to Eurosport.

Speculation has begun to mount anew over the forward’s future at Anfield after his agent tweeted a cryptic message following the 28-year-old’s substitution in the second-half of Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea midweek.

“His status has risen hugely since joining from Roma in 2017 but now there is a very real feeling he is considering a change,” Dean Jones wrote for Eurosport. “La Liga seems to be the only place he is interested in trying after this successful spell at Liverpool and the understanding is that both Barcelona and Madrid are aware of his mindset.”

With the Reds 1-0 down against Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jurgen Klopp explained he took off the former Roma man as he felt the player was feeling the intensity.

It’s a decision that certainly confused fans at the time, with Salah looking far more likely to create or score an equaliser himself over his fellow teammates in the forward line.

READ MORE: ‘Jurgen is right, the clubs pay the players’ – Mourinho supports Klopp over international break

The idea that the Egyptian King would seek a move to either Barcelona or Madrid over an early substitution, however, is about as ridiculous as the notion that either could afford him, given the financial struggles faced in La Liga.

Realistically speaking, such reports are most likely just rumours sparked from Salah’s agent’s ill-advised tweet on Thursday – certainly, we’ve yet to see anything concrete on the matter.

As things stand, the No.11 seems happy where he is and, as he indicated in a prior interview with AS (that everyone seems keen on referring back to in support of such rumours), the ball remains in Liverpool’s court in determining his future at the club.