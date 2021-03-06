(Video) Gerrard joins Rangers players’ celebrations in dressing room as club nears first title in decade

Footage released from inside the Rangers dressing room after the Scottish Premiership leaders’ latest victory caught Steven Gerrard joining in the post-match celebrations with his players.

Beating St. Mirren 3-0 brought the Gers to within a point of glory – should Celtic fail to beat Dundee United tomorrow, the league title will return to the Ibrox.

Having not won the Premiership since 2011, it represents a remarkable achievement for the former Liverpool captain within his first three seasons at the helm.

We’re delighted to see Gerrard continuing to make a success out of his managerial career, and we’d love nothing more than to see him secure his first trophy as a coach.

You can catch the clip below:

Yes, that is indeed Stevie G busting a move in the Rangers dressing room😂👏 pic.twitter.com/kft7LjZnTw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 6, 2021