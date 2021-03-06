(Video) Mo Salah’s two big chances created v Chelsea & why he was so fuming to be subbed

The word is that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders were disappointed by Mo Salah’s defensive tracking back in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, and subbed him as a result.

The Egyptian departed on the hour mark, much to the dismay of fans everywhere, Salah himself and more worryingly, the player’s agent.

Naturally, there have been rumours he’s now discontented and pining for an exit – but we’d suggest his unhappiness – and the mood surrounding the whole squad right now – has much more to do with how badly we’re playing.

We would suggest that Salah was entitled to be a little miffed – to be honest.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were outrageously bad – and you can see in the video below – Salah was making things happen.

Let’s hope he forgets about it and does the business against Fulham on Sunday…

Salah’s 2 chances he created tonight. pic.twitter.com/GjHtpX6mPj — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 5, 2021