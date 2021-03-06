(Video) Thousands of Rangers fans flock to greet Steven Gerrard as Scottish title nears Ibrox return

Thousands of fans gathered in the streets, waving flags and lighting flares as Steven Gerrard’s car rolled through to the stadium.

Footage taken from inside the car captured supporters mobbing the manager on his way to the Ibrox prior to their meeting with St. Mirren.

The Gers thumped their opposition 3-0 to move within a point of securing the title and 21 points ahead of rivals Celtic.

Should Celtic fail to win at Dundee United tomorrow, the title will return to the Ibrox for the first time in a decade, a remarkable achievement for the former Liverpool captain.

