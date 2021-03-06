Why missing out on top four wouldn’t be a disaster for Liverpool – according to Guardian journalist’s excellent thread

A Twitter thread delivered by Guardian Sport writer Sachin Nakrani detailed how a failure to qualify for Champions League football could be turned into a positive for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has struggled to come to terms with the loss of key stars to injuries, including starting centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Teetering towards the middle of the table in 7th, after five straight losses at Anfield, the club is in serious danger of failing to make the heralded top four spots for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

With reports claiming that Mo Salah is eyeing up a new challenge and the doom mongers warning of irreparable damage that would set Liverpool back years, one could be forgiven for being somewhat apprehensive about the future.

Focusing on Klopp’s words about the importance of players buying into his ideas of unity and a general commitment to the cause, however, Nakrani’s thread does make a great deal of sense.

“If a player wants to leave because we don’t play CL then I don’t want him,” the German told reporters in his pre-match presser. “If a player does not want to come to us because we don’t play Champions League next season, then I don’t want him,”

Presuming that we are to continue to operate much in the same way as we have in the last six years, our challenge remains the same.

Champions League football, while certainly an attractive feature for any prospective target, isn’t about bringing in the best players – for Klopp, if you’re not willing to buy into the project you don’t get through the front door.

Financially, it’s clear that our transfer plans this summer may be limited, but given what Klopp has achieved, and the squad he’s moulded, any prospective target who believes that this is the end of the road for Liverpool shouldn’t be near the club in the first place.

You can catch the full thread below:

