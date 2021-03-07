‘Bold’ LFC team selection isn’t simply Klopp throwing in the towel for top 4 – Maddock

David Maddock tweeted his belief that Jurgen Klopp’s “bold” team selection for today’s clash with Fulham isn’t simply a sign that the Liverpool boss has given up on the league campaign.

As the Mirror journalist rightly pointed out, with five defeats at home in a row, the German was obligated to drastically change his approach – as is reflected in the XI selected.

People assuming 7 changes for #LFC is Klopp going all in on CL – and certainly an element of that But he also knows he can't keep picking the same team with the same results…so shaking things up at home is necessary after 5 straight defeats Bold decision – and strong message — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) March 7, 2021

The Reds boss has handed starts to Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, the latter having very recently returned from injury, with significant changes made to the front-three and backline.

With the club looking stagnant and bereft of ideas at home, it’s a decision that we’re hoping will encourage a turnaround in our Anfield form.

Though we currently find ourselves outside of the top four spots, with 11 games to go there still should be some hope of qualifying for the Champions League via the Premier League.

Realistically, of course, we have to get the most out of our remaining domestic fixtures, or risk having to go all out in Europe.

Taking into account areas of the squad in desperate need of investment, Liverpool could very much do with the financial boost courtesy of qualifying for the competition next season.

