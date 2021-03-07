Daniel Sturridge posts optimistic tweet after Liverpool suffer latest home defeat

Daniel Sturridge posted an optimistic message on Twitter backing his former side to bounce back after their latest defeat.

Liverpool suffered their sixth straight home loss against Fulham to further damage the side’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League this term via the top four spots.

Great players and managers always figure out the solution to the problems and I have no doubt @LFC will be back to the team we know and love.Played some of the best football in Europe the past 4/5 years so this bad patch feels different. Int break will reset the engine trust me🙌🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) March 7, 2021

The mood in the Reds camp will undeniably be low after Scott Parker’s side came away from Anfield with a 1-0 victory.

It’s hard to look at Liverpool’s remaining fixtures with any hope, particularly given that we’ve now given the sides above us an opportunity to further extend the gap.

Whilst the club remains in the Champions League, however, there does remain the chance that Jurgen Klopp’s men could still guarantee European football next term via the competition.

It’s clear that injuries have played a major part in our form this season, with recent results serving to damage the team’s confidence.

Nonetheless, we share the former England international’s faith that things will improve in the long-run, particularly when the likes of key men, including Virgil van Dijk, eventually return to the first-XI.