Fowler makes bold claim over Salah’s LFC future after agent’s intervention

Robbie Fowler has said that if Mo Salah wishes to leave Liverpool then he should be let go in the summer, suggesting that the forward’s future at Anfield is in the player’s hands.

Speculation has mounted over the Egyptian King’s future after his agent posted a cryptic tweet in response to the 28-year-old’s second-half substitution against Chelsea midweek.

“I’m not having a go at Salah. I love him to bits. But I truly believe that transfers now are largely about what players want, so the ball is in his court, not Liverpool’s,” the former Liverpool forward wrote for the Mirror. “If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix.”

Given that the Egypt international has once again been thrust under the microscope, Fowler’s latest comments probably won’t be too helpful.

We can sympathise with the underlying sentiment, echoing Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts that players who don’t want to stay at Anfield shouldn’t remain with the club.

That being said, the incident during our defeat to Chelsea has clearly been blown completely out of proportion – how many forwards wouldn’t be upset at being taken off with the team 1-0 down and many minutes left to play?

We hope the situation can be resolved this summer, with a new contract for the Premier League top scorer to put to bed any further rumours.

