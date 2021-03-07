Gary Lineker reacts as Virgil van Dijk edges closer to Liverpool return

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk has made a habit of picking supporters up off the floor with his social media activity of late.

Each time the Reds falter – which has been uncomfortably often recently – the Dutchman takes to Twitter and Instagram to share clips from his training sessions.

It’s probably a coincidence, but we have noticed a pattern!

Not too soon after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Anfield, van Dijk dropped a new clip of him running around at the Kirkby centre and Gary Lineker hopped on it.

In a tweet of his own, the MOTD presenter added the caption: “The cavalry is on the way.”

The cavalry is on the way. https://t.co/rB4Wj734ao — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2021

No doubt the big man will come as an immeasurable boost when he returns to the fold, but it’s still a while before the Reds get their cavalry.

Even the most optimistic physiotherapist would likely suggest van Dijk playing for Liverpool again this season is unlikely, or at the very least advise against it.

The last thing we want to do is rush our No.4 back too soon and perhaps worsen his fitness for the sake of it, even if the Champions League title is still up for grabs.