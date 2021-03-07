(Image) Liverpool v. Fulham team news confirmed: Jota leads the line as Klopp makes wholesale changes

The team news is in, Reds, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opted for an interesting change of tact for Fulham’s visit to Anfield.

Alisson is in net, as expected, and he has a back four of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Naby Keita has been given the nod, with youngster Curtis Jones starting the Fulham clash on the bench.

Up top is Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota, with Roberto Firmino missing out with a minor fitness concern.

Take a look at the full team news below.

The team news is in, Reds! Jurgen Klopp has gone for something a little different against Fulham this afternoon 🔴 #LFC #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/k66n44CugM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 7, 2021