Jamie Carragher slates Liverpool but harsh joke is at Gary Neville’s expense

Liverpool continued their abysmal form over the weekend with a shocking 1-0 loss to Fulham at Anfield.

There can be no complaints, however – with the Londoners playing the Reds off their own turf in an embarrassing showing from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher perhaps summed it up best in a response to fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on Twitter.

The former Manchester United man asked his followers ‘How bad are Liverpool at the moment?‘

Carra snapped back by saying the Reds are playing even worse than Neville’s Valencia side, which was a nice dig at Gary while also a more than fair jab at Liverpool.

Worse than your Valencia!! https://t.co/hnRk1T6Dm5 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 7, 2021

MORE: Liverpool target Arsenal reject who’s now smashing it in the Netherlands – report

The Reds are up against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night as they hope to progress to the quarter finals in Europe’s elite tournament.

With the domestic form Liverpool are in, Jurgen Klopp’s best chance of delivering Champions League football next season is probably to somehow win it this year!

It may seem like a long shot now, but if the Reds progress and get a kind draw in the next round, it could be a legitimate route with some injured players due back before the end of the term.