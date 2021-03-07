Jurgen Klopp concedes Liverpool are not ‘good enough’ after latest defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man as the Reds slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat at home at the hands of lowly Fulham.

It’s an abysmal run of form by the reigning Premier League champions, who now sit seventh in the table, four points adrift from fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game more.

Speaking after Liverpool’s latest loss, Klopp said his team aren’t “good enough” at the moment.

Klopp said his team aren't "good enough" at the moment.

Klopp: "It was not good enough. Conceded a goal, didn't score, lost the game. Not good enough." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 7, 2021

The Reds are now seemingly in a position where if they concede then it’s difficult to see how they’re going to get back in the game, despite having the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer on the pitch in Mo Salah.

From the outside looking in, it’s impossible to know what needs to change for the good times to return, but the tide needs to be turned — and fast.

Liverpool are up against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night as they hope to progress to the quarter-finals of European football’s elite competition, where winning the tournament this season may now be Klopp’s best chance of delivering Champions League football next term.