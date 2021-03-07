Klopp explains LFC’s approach to the Premier League as Champions League pressure looms

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match presser that his Liverpool side would not let their impending Champions League tie with RB Leipzig impact decisions for the meeting with Fulham today, as reported by the Echo.

2-0 ahead on aggregate, the Reds stand a reasonably good chance of making the quarter-finals in the competition.

“We play Fulham and then three days later we play RB Leipzig and we are not in the next round,” the former Mainz coach said. “So we cannot think about winning the Champions League now really, in the sense that we have to go through difficult rounds. This round is difficult. I have never thought that far [ahead].”

With the Reds looking increasingly unlikely to make the top four spots, some have deemed our current European campaign our best chances of securing Champions League football next term.

We at the EOTK are glad to see that the manager hasn’t abandoned any hope of revitalising the season – an eventuality that remains possible with 11 games to go.

Realistically speaking, Liverpool will need to win the vast majority of the remaining league games to have any hope of holding on to a top four place come the season end.

With key stars like Diogo Jota returning to the squad, however, we may yet experience a late turnaround in form.

