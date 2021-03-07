Klopp reveals details of chat with Tuchel after Chelsea defeat: ‘He couldn’t understand’

Jurgen Klopp has revealed the nature of conversation he shared with Thomas Tuchel, after the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea midweek, who told the Liverpool coach that “he couldn’t understand” how the Reds had lost certain games, as reported by the Echo.

The club’s form has suffered greatly this season, with injuries taking their toll on the team structure.

“We lost [the game] but I spoke to Thomas Tuchel after the game and he analysed us [before the match] obviously, and he couldn’t understand how we lost this game and this game, so it is not to explain it really,” the 53-year-old said. “If you lose because you perform badly, you can change.”

“If you perform well you can still lose anyway, but not because the opponent was much better or something, or they were lucky, or in one moment we made a mistake…we have had all kinds of defeats this season,” Klopp added.

While in recent games our performances haven’t been quite up to scratch, there have been certain ties where Liverpool have been far the better side but failed to seal the deal.

It’s rather reminiscent of Klopp’s early days in charge of the club, with us lacking that vital edge needed to take us over the line.

The return of key players like Virgil van Dijk would certainly help to change matters, though we’re unlikely to see the Dutchman again until the end of the season.

For now, a big push is needed from the players as we look to turn around the remainder of the season in a bid to take back a top four spot.

