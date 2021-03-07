Liverpool circle for versatile Ligue 1 defender likened to Thiago Silva – report

Liverpool are keeping track of Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara with a view to bringing in the Frenchman in the summer, as reported by HITC.

The versatile centre-half can also fill in for the role of defensive midfielder and could be a potential bargain option for the recruitment department.

With the Reds struggling to mount a successful title defence in light of injuries to key men in the heart of defence, Jurgen Klopp will likely want his side to reinforce the position at the first available opportunity.

Ozan Kabak, available on an option-to-buy of £18m come the season end, could supply such an opportunity, though there are questions over whether an extra centre-half would be required to make up for the unreliability of Joel Matip.

Should we fail to qualify for the Champions League, financial concerns of our own will force Michael Edwards and the recruitment team to be clever with our spending at the end of the season.

Considering how COVID-19 has impacted Ligue 1, Liverpool would be well-advised to take a good look at the French league this summer, with plenty of potential bargains lying about.

