Liverpool target Arsenal reject who’s now smashing it in the Netherlands – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in PSV star Donyell Malen, who has an impressive 20 goal contributions in 23 league games this season.

The 22-year-old left fellow Premier League side Arsenal in 2017 for just £500,000, as stated by the Irish Mirror, joining PSV’s youth side, and now has an estimated market value of £22.5million [Transfermarkt].

Malen is reportedly a target for Liverpool this summer, with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on bolstering his side’s attacking options, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It’d be tough for Arsenal if a player regarded as a reject of theirs went on to sign for the Reds in a big-money move, but their loss could be our gain.

The 22-year-old is posting some seriously impressive numbers for PSV, scoring 49 goals for the Dutch side at senior level in 103 appearances in all competitions.

Aside from Mo Salah and the newly-fit Diogo Jota, Liverpool are struggling to find the back of the net this season, relative to their usual standard.

Adding Malen to the side could be a good move, with the young Netherlands forward looking like an exciting talent and certainly one to keep an eye on.