Liverpool U18 coach lauds new-boy Kaide Gordon: “We are seeing moments and flashes”

Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon, who was signed from Derby County over the winter, is enjoying life at his new club.

Helping the Reds to wins over Everton and Sunderland in his last two games, the 16-year-old is showing “flashes” of his ability, according to U18s boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Speaking to the Echo’s Matt Addison, the 41-year-old explained Gordon is embedding himself into his new surroundings.

“He has settled in really well,” Bridge-Wilkinson said. “We have to remember he is still young – he is still an U16. He still has a lot of things going on in his life so we have to give him time to settle.

“Everyone would agree that we are seeing moments and flashes and in time, I’m sure we will see a lot more.”

It’s humble beginnings for the youngster at Liverpool, but with Gordon playing a part in 6-0 and 2-1 victories over Sunderland and Everton – picking up an assist in the former – it’s far from a bad start!

The Reds sit third in the northern U18 Premier League, three points behind leaders Manchester United – but the Red Devils have two games in hand.

Man City take up the second spot, three points behind their local rivals with a game in hand on them.