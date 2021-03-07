(Photo) Jordan Henderson celebrates Adam Lallana’s first goal for Brighton: ‘Love to see it’

Adam Lallana scored his first goal for Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday, and Jordan Henderson was clearly buzzing for his former team-mate.

The Liverpool captain took to Instagram to share a photo of the 32-year-old celebrating his strike on TV, with the caption ‘love to see it‘.

Lallana has missed seven games through injury this season, which is in-part to blame for his slow start on the south coast.

An interesting statistic is that the former Liverpool man has hit two shots on target in the last 18 months and they’ve both gone in!

Take a look at the image below for Henderson’s reaction to Lallana’s goal.