(Photo) Liverpool fans hire plane to fly banner over Anfield

Liverpool fans took to the sky to show their support for the struggling Reds.
During the Premier League champions’ clash with Fulham at Anfield, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner attached to it.
It read: ‘Unity is strength – let’s go Reds. YNWA.’
With frustration mounting among the team and fan-base, it’s good to see some people are throwing their weight behind the lads like this.
Well done to those involved, nice touch.
Take a look at the photo below (via DAZN):
'Unity is strength'
A plane flies over Anfield with a message to Liverpool ✈#LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/WBdk7USQaa
— Goal (@goal) March 7, 2021