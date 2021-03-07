Premier League club scramble to agree new contract with defender as Liverpool circle – report

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with defender Ezri Konsa over a new deal, amid interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Reds are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 23-year-old ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Spurs have also expressed an interest and now Villa have taken steps to safeguard the England U21 star’s future by entering contract talks, according to a fresh report by the Mirror.

Even though Liverpool completed the signings of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in January, it’s fair to say the Reds are still in need of options at the back.

The former Preston North End stalwart is yet to prove himself above Championship level having not made his debut, whereas our new No.19 is only signed on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Konsa represents a solid solution for Liverpool, if Davies and Kabak aren’t long-term options for the team, but would come at a premium price given he’s an Aston Villa player.

Transfermarkt value the defender at just over £10million, but it’ll definitely take a bid several times larger than that for the Villains to seriously consider, given their Premier League status looks to be secured for at least another season.