(Video) Boubacar Kamara highlights: Goals, dribbles, tackles and more from reported LFC target

The Reds have been linked with Marseille centre-half Boubacar Kamara ahead of the summer window.

Likened to Thiago Silva, the versatile 21-year-old could be pursued by Liverpool as we look to bolster our defensive options for the next term.

As can be observed from the clip below, the Frenchman appears to have good judgement when it comes to choosing the right moment to put in a tackle.

Most interestingly, the youngster appears to be greatly confident in bringing the ball out of defence and dribbling, a trait that will certainly appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of SilvaSkills:

