(Video) Donyell Malen’s best bits as Liverpool target £22.5m forward

Liverpool are reportedly interested in PSV forward Donyell Malen, who has bagged an impressive 20 goal contributions in just 23 appearances.

The former Arsenal youth star is a target for the Reds, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Malen is now valued at £22.5million, as per Transfermarkt, but it’s expected PSV will resist any advances.

The 22-year-old is posting some seriously impressive numbers for the Dutch side, scoring 49 goals at senior level in 103 appearances in all competitions – take a look at some of his strikes below: