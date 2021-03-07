(Video) Frozen Jurgen Klopp sums up dire Liverpool form

Jurgen Klopp was caught staring, mouth agape, frozen in what we imagine was something akin to horror at his side’s latest home performance.

With the Reds 1-0 down at the time of writing against Scott Parker’s Fulham, we could hardly blame the German for feeling a little baffled by what he’s seeing.

Though the changes brought about looked to have inspired some promising moments from Liverpool, we look set to finish the game with yet another home defeat to take the tally to an embarrassing six in a row.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super Sport:

Sums things up really 😱 pic.twitter.com/aDRcHwcUUZ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 7, 2021