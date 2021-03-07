(Video) Fulham take the lead before stroke of half-time after Salah error

Mario Lemina broke the deadlock to send Fulham ahead before the half-time whistle, snatching the ball off Mo Salah to net a pinpoint finish past the reach of Alisson Becker.

The ball had fallen to the Egyptian forward after an initial free-kick was headed out, with the 28-year-old caught out on the edge of the box.

With Liverpool having fallen behind once again, there will no doubt be concerns over whether the Reds can mount a comeback in the second-half, considering we haven’t scored a goal from open play in over 10 hours of football.

Anything can happen in the remaining 45 minutes, of course, and we’ll be hoping that one of the men Klopp has brought back into the first-XI will be capable of making something happen.

