(Video) Great scenes as Gerrard slides across dressing room & lifts trophy as Rangers near title

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is extremely close to writing himself into the history books at Rangers.

The Scottish champions-elect need Celtic to falter in their game against Dundee United today to be confirmed as the Premiership winners.

That, or anything other than a loss for the Gers at Celtic Park on Sunday 21 March will do the job.

Gerrard, his team and the Rangers fans are already in party mode, though – and a clip has emerged online of the Liverpool legend celebrating in the changing room.

In the video below, you can see the Scouser sliding across the floor on his stomach before lifting a trophy.

