(Video) ‘It is crisis time for Liverpool’ – Roy Keane’s assessment of sixth home defeat in a row for LFC

Roy Keane has accused Liverpool of “not playing like a team” after their latest 1-0 defeat at home.

The Reds succumbed to their sixth Anfield loss in a row to Scott Parker’s Fulham side to add salt onto the growing wound of the club’s poor form since the turn of the year.

Though it’s clear that the loss of key men since the start of the season has had an impact on Jurgen Klopp’s men, consecutive defeats at L4 have left many questioning whether there’s more to our form than meets the eye.

With top four looking unlikely at this stage of the term, eyes will no doubt already be turning toward Liverpool’s impending Champions League Last 16 tie next week, where the pressure for an improved performance will no doubt be considerable.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣"They are not playing as a team, it is crisis time for Liverpool" Roy Keane's honest assessment of Liverpool's title defence this season pic.twitter.com/6ppfxXkWTJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021