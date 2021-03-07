(Video) Officials ignore potential penalty call as Salah struck in the box

Liverpool may have been denied a potential penalty, with neither Kevin Friend or VAR choosing to penalise Ola Aina for bringing his arm up toward Mo Salah’s neck.

It’s difficult to tell the force applied and a case could certainly be made that it would have been soft penalty to give – though we’ve certainly had plenty of those given against Jurgen Klopp’s men over the years.

As has been the case throughout this season, any breakthrough will have to most likely come through our own efforts, a concerning prospect considering our recent home form.

That being said, we’ve looked far more exciting against Scott Parker’s side than in prior outings at Anfield since Klopp made wholesale changes to his starting XI.

