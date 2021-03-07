(Video) Potential goal of the season from Jota denied by worldie Areola save

(Video) Potential goal of the season from Jota denied by worldie Areola save

Liverpool have been denied a potentially incredible equaliser from Diogo Jota, with Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola pulling off a magnificent save to keep out the Portuguese’s volley.

Forced out to the byline, Neco Williams managed to fire in a cross into the edge of the 18-yard-box, which was beautifully caught by the former Wolves man.

Early in the second-half, it’s a sign of intent from Jurgen Klopp’s men – hopefully, we’ll get many more before the final whistle.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

