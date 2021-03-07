(Video) Salah shows great balance & strength to stay on his feet despite being fouled

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has garnered an unfortunate reputation with match officials for seemingly going to the ground too easily at times.

Often, decisions go against the Egyptian because of this perception – even if it’s a little overblown by some.

But Salah showed the other side of the same coin in Liverpool’s clash with Fulham on Sunday afternoon by staying on his feet, despite clearly been fouled by an opposition player.

When he’s looking to build an attack, it’s very difficult to take the ball of the forward!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

It’s impossible to foul Mo Salah Do whatever you fucking like pic.twitter.com/DjLP6yJFif — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) March 7, 2021