Ansu Fati among four attackers on Livepool shortlist, says Stan Collymore

Liverpool are in dire need of some new tricks as they suffered their sixth home defeat on the bounce to lowly Fulham over the weekend.

Even with the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer – Mohamed Salah – on the pitch, the Reds look fresh out of ideas as soon as they go 1-0 down.

Diogo Jota’s full return against the Cottagers didn’t make as much of an impact as we were all hoping, but the Portugal star has only just recovered from his injury and will only get better as the weeks go by.

Not too long after the full-time whistle, former Liverpool player Stan Collymore took to Twitter to reveal a list of players who he heavily suggested the Reds are looking at.

Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Myron Boadu were the names dropped.

It’s an interesting list to be sure, and Collymore hinted some of the Dutch coaches are keen on Boadu, which you’d be inclined to believe is Pep Lijnders or perhaps John Achterberg.

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge So don't discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC. Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

The Fati link is probably the most interesting, with both Haaland and Grealish heavily linked with moves to Liverpool in the past.

Barcelona are apparently going through financial problems and seemingly could be forced to sell the extremely promising Spain international, who has an impressive market value of £72milliom [Transfermarkt].