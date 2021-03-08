Dortmund CEO declaration offers advice to Liverpool amid Jurgen Klopp doubts

There seems to be a small minority of Liverpool fans – particularly on social media – who are toying with the idea of the Reds sacking Jurgen Klopp.

Despite this being quite clearly a knee-jerk reaction to a really bad run of form, it’s something which has been reflected in betting odds on Premier League bosses likely to leave their clubs.

For any doubters – particularly those within our own fan-base – Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams has recalled a quote from Borussia Dortmund’s Hans-Joachim Watzke which offers some advice.

“Maybe it was a mistake to change the coach and not the players in the end,” the German club’s CEO said in the years after Klopp’s exit, as stated by Williams on Twitter.

We at Empire of the Kop have no doubts the boss is the right man to get Liverpool back to winning ways in time.

There are many factors as to why the Reds aren’t playing well at the moment, and we probably don’t know them all, but Klopp couldn’t be further away from being the problem.

The grass isn’t always greener, Reds – don’t forget that. Dortmund haven’t hit the heights they enjoyed during Jurgen’s reign ever since he left.