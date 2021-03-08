Dortmund CEO declaration offers advice to Liverpool amid Jurgen Klopp doubts

There seems to be a small minority of Liverpool fans – particularly on social media – who are toying with the idea of the Reds sacking Jurgen Klopp.
Despite this being quite clearly a knee-jerk reaction to a really bad run of form, it’s something which has been reflected in betting odds on Premier League bosses likely to leave their clubs.
For any doubters – particularly those within our own fan-base – Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams has recalled a quote from Borussia Dortmund’s Hans-Joachim Watzke which offers some advice.
“Maybe it was a mistake to change the coach and not the players in the end,” the German club’s CEO said in the years after Klopp’s exit, as stated by Williams on Twitter.
We at Empire of the Kop have no doubts the boss is the right man to get Liverpool back to winning ways in time.
There are many factors as to why the Reds aren’t playing well at the moment, and we probably don’t know them all, but Klopp couldn’t be further away from being the problem.
The grass isn’t always greener, Reds – don’t forget that. Dortmund haven’t hit the heights they enjoyed during Jurgen’s reign ever since he left.
if klop was a maneger of another premiereteam he is already sacked
There does seem to be a problem with the front three performing. They do not seem to be playing for the team or each other. It looks to me like their head has been turned by their agents. Given Gini is leaving and one would expect that at least two of the front three may want to leave then there will be a need to be an overhaul of the squad. It is obvious to everyone that this is more than a loss of form and there is very little that can be done until the summer. If this is the case, they will never be forgiven by the fans and will become outcasts.