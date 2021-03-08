European club name their price as Liverpool move for exciting defender – report

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly named their price for promising full-back Nuno Mendes amid interest from Liverpool.

According to A Bola (via the Echo), the Portuguese giants have pointed interested outfits to the 18-year-old’s €70million release clause.

Mendes has been linked with several European clubs, but Liverpool reportedly lodged a bid of £20million over the winter – as per O Jogo and Record (via Sport Witness).

It’s not the first time the full-back has been linked with a move to Anfield, with reports last year suggesting the Premier League champions are keeping tabs on the Sporting starlet.

Mendes has recently signed a new contract, believed to be over five years in length, with his club getting the 18-year-old tied down on a lengthier deal, in which they’ve inserted a new €70million release clause – as initially reported by A Bola.

Liverpool and the agent of the young defender, Miguel Pinho, are yet to meet, according to the same report – but the interest is very much real, it just remains to be seen how serious it is.

This rumour certainly makes sense, with Jurgen Klopp and co. known for plucking the best young talents from around the continent, including the likes of Harvey Elliott and Billy Koumetio, but the lofty release clause could present a stumbling block.