Leipzig dealt possible injury blow ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

Liverpool’s Champions League opponents RB Leipzig have been dealt a potential fitness blow ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture.

As initially reported by Rousing The Kop, wing-back Angeliño could be ruled out of the game with an ongoing muscular problem.

The Spaniard was expected to make his return to Julian Nagelsmann’s side against Freiburg over the weekend, after missing a clash with Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of last month, but he was not in the squad.

At the time of writing this article, there hasn’t been any updates on Angeliño’s fitness but we can look to tomorrow for some news – when the managers speak to the press.

For Liverpool, while it’s never something we’d wish on anyone, it’d come as an advantage to not have the Spaniard bombarding down the right flank, as he was a pest in the reverse fixture and Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t in the best run of form.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead into the second leg and will be hoping to avoid yet another humbling after falling apart in their domestic season.

Both sides will travel to Budapest again this week, which could actually come as an advantage for Liverpool, given they’ve lost their last six games at home.