Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool are set to be handed a double injury boost this week, ahead of the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Both Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino were left out of the squad that lost 1-0 to Fulham over the weekend with minor injuries.

The duo are set to return to the fold this week and will be in with a shout to get the nod against the Bundesliga side, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool’s injury problems this season are nothing short of a joke, but the boost of having Kabak and Firmino back in the team can’t be overstated.

