Liverpool handed Kylian Mbappe boost as Premier League rivals ruled out – report

Liverpool have potentially been given a massive boost in their supposed pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris, with the Reds, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid previously said to be the only clubs financially capable of signing the Frenchman.

That’s according to Le Parisien, who also claim PSG haven’t given up on trying to get a new contract boxed off with their superstar striker.

A new report by The Athletic states Manchester City have ruled themselves out of the frame for Mbappe after finding out the 22-year-old wants a contract worth a gargantuan £600,000 per week.

MORE: Liverpool to rival Manchester United for £90m Jack Grealish transfer, claims former player

Our immediate reaction to this news is that, if the Premier League’s biggest spenders have baulked, Liverpool don’t stand much of a chance in the apparent pursuit of Mbappe – but that’s entirely speculation.

He’s an incredible footballer, it goes without saying, and the Frenchman rocking up at Anfield would send out a massive statement of intent to the rest of Europe.

But realistically – after FSG were evidently resistant to splash the cash for a much needed centre-half over the winter – it’s hard to imagine Liverpool stumping up the money required to sign Mbappe.