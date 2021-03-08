Liverpool predicted XI v. Leipzig: Klopp handed double fitness boost ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool are up against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week as the Reds hope to get their season back on track.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with an extra couple of options as Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino are set to make their returns, as reported by The Athletic.

Liverpool’s injury problems this season are nothing short of a joke, but the boost of having the pair back in the team can’t be overstated.

It’s hard to know what the boss will do in the best of times, but here’s what we think he’ll go for on Wednesday night…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Naby Keita seems possible, and is what we’re hoping for, with Klopp now presumably going flat out for the Champions League after a dramatic slump in domestic form.

Up top should be Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with a risk of aggravating Firmino’s injury not worth it with Jota back on the scene.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota