Liverpool to rival Manchester United for £90m Jack Grealish transfer, claims former player

Liverpool are said to have Aston Villa star Jack Grealish’s name ‘on a list’, with three other stars including Erling Haaland and Ansu Fati.

That’s according to former player Stan Collymore, who claims the Reds are keeping tabs on the aforementioned trio and Dutch youngster Myron Boadu.

Grealish is certainly an eye-catching name, given there has been few-to-zero reports linking the Villa star with a move to Liverpool.

Manchester United’s apparent interest in the Villa captain is well documented, with The Athletic suggested a £90million bid could arrive for the midfielder this summer.

There is absolutely no doubts Grealish would improve both Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but the Reds’ supposed interest comes as a surprise.

With the way Jurgen Klopp sets up his team, it’s unclear where the attacking midfielder would fit into plans at Anfield.

Perhaps as the most advanced midfielder, where we’ve seen Curtis Jones play a lot this season, or as another option at left-wing, would make sense – but we at Empire of the Kop remain sceptical of Collymore’s claim.