(Video) Harvey Elliott lobs goalkeeper from 70 yards in unreal training clip

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is having a fantastic season in the Championship, and that confidence is clearly spilling over in training.

The 17-year-old shared a clip on his Instagram profile of himself scoring from inside his own half (at least 60 to 70 yards) in training.

Elliott has obviously noticed the goalkeeper off his line and took advantage as his XI looked to break in a counter-attack – but nobody is interested in an analysis here, just enjoy the strike!

Watch the video of Elliott’s goal below, which the fine people at Liverpool Echo have handily tweeted out.

