(Video) Jurgen Klopp admits injuries aren’t Liverpool’s only problem

Jurgen Klopp, like many Liverpool fans, was not happy after the 1-0 loss to Fulham over the weekend.

It goes without saying, the Premier League champions aren’t playing anywhere near as well as they should be – but there are many reasons why, and we probably don’t know them all.

Speaking after Liverpool’s latest defeat at Anfield, Klopp conceded that injuries aren’t the only problem – but explained a fully fit squad would be of supreme use in his side’s recovery.

To be fair, when the team is missing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson on a long-term basis, it’s easy to understand the faltering somewhat.

