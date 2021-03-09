6’4 centre-half tells club he wants move amid Liverpool interest – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is set to be in the middle of a tug-of-war this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, the centre-half has told the Serie A club he wants to leave and is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Earlier this month, reliable Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Express), reported both Liverpool and Manchester United have already made contact with the player’s agent.

Milenkovic’s contract runs out in the summer of 2022 and is ‘destined’ to move to the Premier League when he leaves Fiorentina, according to the same report.

Liverpool and Man United have seemingly put themselves in the driving seats for the centre-half, with Borussia Dortmund also credited with interest in the 6’4″ stalwart by Sky Sports (via Sport Witness).

Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were both picked up by the Reds in the winter transfer window, but the former was secured on a loan deal without an obligation to buy.

Should the Turk depart Anfield this summer and not look back, Milenkovic could be a solid option for Liverpool.

Transfermarkt value the centre-half at £25million – which we think is a little low – but with his contract running out in just over 12 months, he could be available on a cut-price deal at the end of this season, if Fiorentina don’t want to lose him for nothing.