Barcelona legend trying to convince Catalans to sign Liverpool target

Barcelona legend Deco is pushing for reported Liverpool target Edmond Tapsoba to sign for his old club.

That’s according to MARCA, who say the 43-year-old has asked the Catalan side to bid for the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Deco, who is the founder of Tapsoba’s representative agency D20, is keen on the defender signing for Barcelona – but Liverpool have already expressed an interest.

According SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger, the Reds asked Bayer for Tapsoba over the winter and were told it would cost £44million to sign the Burkina Faso international.

Liverpool were linked with a host of defenders throughout the January transfer window before signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, so it remains to be seen if interest still remains in another centre-half.

But the aforementioned Turk was only signed on a loan deal with an option to buy, so his long-term future at Anfield is hardly nailed-on and Jurgen Klopp could look to the market again this summer.

Another defender linked with Liverpool of late is Fiorentina stalwart Nikola Milenkovic, who is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League.